Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALY opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.32. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

