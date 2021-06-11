Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 625.0% in May

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.