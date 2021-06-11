Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

BAC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 867,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,753,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

