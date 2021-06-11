Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $52,723,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $3,119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

