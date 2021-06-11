Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $165,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $186.75. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.