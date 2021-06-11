Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co owned about 1.16% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAPE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,672. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.63.

