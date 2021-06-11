Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 0.16% of Barings BDC worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,070. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.