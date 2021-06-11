Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Cap of $979.97 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001750 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $979.97 million and approximately $227.44 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00766919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00084696 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

