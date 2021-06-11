Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

