Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$2.20

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.71.

TSE BTE opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.20.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

