Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €57.70 ($67.88) and last traded at €58.00 ($68.24). 45,407 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.40 ($68.71).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.