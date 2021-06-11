Bellevue Group AG Makes New $345,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

INTU opened at $471.33 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $473.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

