Bellevue Group AG Reduces Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,138,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,922,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 851.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,660,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

StoneCo stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

