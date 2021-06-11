Bellevue Group AG Sells 1,800 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bellevue Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $121.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

