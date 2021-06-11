Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

CPC stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The City Pub Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of £132.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.39.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.