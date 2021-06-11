Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $122.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.44.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

BBY traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,706. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $75.23 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

