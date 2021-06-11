Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.51. 5,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.