Beyond Finance (BYN) Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $3.54 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00173729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00197210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.51 or 0.01188088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.78 or 0.99991391 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,547,489 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

