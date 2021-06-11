BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,613 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.66.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

