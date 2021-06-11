BigCommerce (BIGC) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) is one of 318 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BigCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get BigCommerce alerts:

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $152.37 million -$37.56 million -55.62 BigCommerce Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 53.31

BigCommerce’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BigCommerce. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 2 11 5 0 2.17 BigCommerce Competitors 2160 11327 21168 607 2.57

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.63%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.32%. Given BigCommerce’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -25.37% -52.31% -19.46% BigCommerce Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Summary

BigCommerce competitors beat BigCommerce on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.