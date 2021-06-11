Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 8,358 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BILL opened at $155.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.