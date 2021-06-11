Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Up 6.5%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.30. 72,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 51,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.