Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

Biofrontera stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 133.84% and a negative net margin of 43.10%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

