Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $586.69 or 0.01574305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.01 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,266.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00443217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001229 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004604 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,761,031 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

