Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $53,017.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $53,017.00 and $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.00503585 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,093,529 coins and its circulating supply is 10,093,525 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

