BitTube (TUBE) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $5,326.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 312,156,934 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

