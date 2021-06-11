Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.10 Million

Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $81.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $93.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $38.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $314.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $374.06 million, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

BSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. 728,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,531. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 74,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 213,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

