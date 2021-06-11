BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.