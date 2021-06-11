BlackRock Inc. Acquires 248,632 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CareDx worth $279,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.08.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,980,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,329 shares of company stock worth $12,135,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

