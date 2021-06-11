BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.12% of EnPro Industries worth $283,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.54 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

