BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.05% of World Fuel Services worth $268,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.59 per share, with a total value of $63,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,062.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,972,687. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

