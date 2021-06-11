Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE:BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 89,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.67.
