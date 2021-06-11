Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. 89,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.50. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.