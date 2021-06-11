Blockpass (PASS) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Blockpass coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $686,535.40 and approximately $738.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00057657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $272.10 or 0.00765592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00084650 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

