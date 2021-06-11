Blue Edge Capital LLC Acquires 10,261 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 154,251 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,687. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $66.70 and a 12 month high of $97.05.

