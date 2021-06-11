Blue Edge Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.67. The company had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $390.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

