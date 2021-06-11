Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,209. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

