Blue Edge Capital LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.6% in the first quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,719. The stock has a market cap of $436.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

