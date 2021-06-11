Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

