Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

