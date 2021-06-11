Blue Water Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 14th

Blue Water Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 14th. Blue Water Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS BLUWU opened at $10.70 on Friday. Blue Water Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUWU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition by 3,730.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Water Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $512,000.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

