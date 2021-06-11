B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 625

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 539.20 ($7.04) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 558.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.81%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

