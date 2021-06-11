BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TCNGF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.26.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

