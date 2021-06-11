BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 776,484 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 683,159 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 632,500 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth $3,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PBI opened at $8.99 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

