BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 13,917 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

EVH stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $1,236,457 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

