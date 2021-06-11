BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $610,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after buying an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $602.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

