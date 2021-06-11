BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.25 million. Analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Huber Research upgraded The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

