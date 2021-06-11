BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $636,000 Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in City were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $227,838.00. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CHCO opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69. City Holding has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.