BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 11,442 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

TGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

