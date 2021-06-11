Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.