Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,886 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.