Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given “BUY” Rating at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$263.00 to C$248.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$248.92.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$216.80 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$219.35.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

